Board opens bids for Road and Bridge Dept. equipment
The Logan County Commissioners took care of some final business for 2016 Tuesday, including opening bids to lease or purchase several items for the Road and Bridge Department. First, the board opened bids for the lease of five motorgraders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
