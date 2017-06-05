Zaspel ends Fort schools career
School District of Fort Atkinson District Administrator Jeff Zaspel is retiring from public education after 33 years in the field, including 31 years in Fort Atkinson. Although he started in 1986 as a special education teacher at what then was J.F. Luther Junior High School, Zaspel has been an administrator since 1990, starting as an associate principial at Fort Atkinson High School, moving on to elementary school principal and now retiring after four years as superintendent.
