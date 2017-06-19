WPT films 'Wisconsin Life' segment on late Fort poet Niedecker

A film crew with Wisconsin Public Television show, "Wisconsin Life," was on location in the area Monday to film a segment about the life and work of the late Fort Atkinson poet Lorine Niedecker. Shown above, Ann Engelman, president of the Friends of Lorine Niedecker, and Kelly Saran, a "Wisconsin Life" producer, stand in front of Niedecker's cabin on Blackhawk Island.a S- Daily Union photo by Alexa Zoellner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.