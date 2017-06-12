Unity Project to use United Way grant...

Unity Project to use United Way grant for - SSeptember Fort fiesta

1 hr ago

The Unity Project has announced its selection as one of the recipients of a United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties Pillar Grant. Pillar Grants are project-basA ed and are available to groups or individuals seeking to better the community by providing programming that enhances health, education or financial independence.

Fort Atkinson, WI

