strike - sup - sthe - sband

STRIKEa SUPa STHEa SBAND! - "Tunes We All Remember" was the theme of the Fort Atkinson Community Band's first summer concert Monday night at Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson. Under the direction of Wayne Crook, the program included a variety of music covering 128 years of some of the most well-known songs by talented composers and performers in all venues of musical tastebuds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.