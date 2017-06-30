Site plan for hotel gets nod
The site plan for an 83-room Country Inns & Suites hotel development with meeting and convention space for 240 people was approved by the Fort Atkinson Planning Commission Tuesday. It is the latest development on the former site of Crescent Beauty Farm.
