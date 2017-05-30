Robert Street bridge repairs start Ju...

Robert Street bridge repairs start June 5

Patchwork will be begin Monday on sections of Fort Atkinson's Robert Street bridge to extend the life of its driving surface. City officials said that from an engineering standpoint, the structure of the bridge - the girders that span the Rock River, resting on the piers in the center and abutments on both ends - are in good shape.

