New memorial at Fort Atkinson park honors military K9s
The "K9 Veterans Memorial" was unveiled at McCoy Park in front of an audience filled with veterans who are or were K9 handlers while serving in combat. "I am just so thrilled that they are doing anything like [the memorial] for the dogs that contributed so much," said Jim Perry, an Army veteran, who trains dogs for combat.
