Nelan seated as Fort rep on Jefferson County Board
Conor NeA lan has been appointed to represent District 27 on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for a term ending April 17, 2018. Nelan, who was sworn in at the board's monthly meeting Tuesday, succeeds Glen Borland, who announced his resignation May 9. He had served nearly 21 years on the board.
