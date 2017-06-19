Molestation trial moved to August

The trial for an for an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl has been moved to August. The man, whom the Daily Union is not identifying to protect the victim's identity, has entered not-guilty pleas on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12. He also is facing three unrelated misdemeanor charges of possession of tetrahydrocannabinols , possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.