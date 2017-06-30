Fort's Craig Rice a woman of mystery
WHODUNNIT? - Craig Rice, an acclaimed mystery writer during the 1940s, grew up in Fort Atkinson, although many residents probably don't even know that. Born Georgiana Rice, she changed her name to Craig as a teenager and went on to live a hardscrabble, albeit eventually famous, life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC