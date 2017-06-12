Fort school board advances budget

A proposed overall budget totaling $34,111,205 for 2017-18 will go to before electors at the School District of Fort Atkinson's annual meeting on Tuesday, July 25. An accompanying property tax levy totaling $15,343,794 million to fund the budget will be submitted to electors for approval at the annual meeting. that is down 2.27 percent from last year's levy of $15,700,820.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.