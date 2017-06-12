Fort OKs childcare site study
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education has approved proceeding with an architectural study that will involve renovating current space to provide on-site childcare space at Luther Elementary School. If, after considering the study, the school board chooses to move forward with establishing an on-site childcare space, the school district would contract with an external provider to operate the daycare as an independent business within the district facility.
