Fort OKs childcare site study

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education has approved proceeding with an architectural study that will involve renovating current space to provide on-site childcare space at Luther Elementary School. If, after considering the study, the school board chooses to move forward with establishing an on-site childcare space, the school district would contract with an external provider to operate the daycare as an independent business within the district facility.

