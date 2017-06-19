Fort murder-try suspect to receive new attorney

The trial for a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man accused of attempting to murder a woman in 2016 has been delayed due to his request for a new attorney. Trevor Ahrens is chargA ed with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation, substantial battery and false imprisonment in connection with the alleged assault of the mother of a Daily Jefferson County Union carrier in the newspaper's pick-up area on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.