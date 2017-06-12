Fort man to prison in heroin OD

A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man who admits to dealing Xanax was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for providing the heroin that led to his nephew's overdose death. At the conclusion of a February bench trial, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick convicted Kurt A. Gutermuth of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of heroin in connection with the April 8, 2014, death of 21-year-old Daniel K. James Belleau.

