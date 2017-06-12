Fort Community Band concerts start Monday at Barrie Park
The music will begin at 7:30 p.m. with director Wayne Crook waving the baton. The program's theme is "Tunes We All Remember," with the band covering some 128 years of some of the most well-known songs by talented composers and performers in all venues of musical taste buds.
