Fort Atkinson Rotary Club recognizes Bos, Patefield

Lisa Patefield was recognized with the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club's Allan S. Haukom Service Above Self Award on Monday during the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club awards luncheon in the Rotary Pavilion at Rock River Park. The award is named after Allan S. Haukom, a 53-year Rotarian who died at age 92 in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.