Rep. Sensenbrenner pounds gavel at Fort town hall
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's town hall meeting in Fort Atkinson Saturday took on an angry tone as attendees questioned and countered many remarks by the congressman. Above, state Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, joins Sensenbrenner to discuss any state-related legislation issues that might arise at the gathering, held at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
