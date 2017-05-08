Purdy Palooza
Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson celebrated on Friday completion of state testing and its Purdy Palooza fundraiser - a Parent-Teacher Organization event held April 28, with students gaining "sponsorships" instead of selling items for needed funding. The money will go to new playground equipment, fieldtrips and the "Artist in Residence" program.
