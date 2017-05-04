Patrick elected president of Fort Atkinson school board
During its reorganizational meeting, board members also elected Sue Hall as vice president, Ben Knowles as treasurer, Dick Schultz as clerk and Mark Chaney as member-at-large. Schultz was appointed to serve as a representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and as the delegate to the 2018 WASB Delegate Assembly.
