Insanity plea entered for Fort woman charged with eight felonies
Campton initially was charged in November for an incident that occurred in July 2016 in which she allegedly sent a 14-year-old boy to sexually explicit photos after meeting him in person at a Fort Atkinson fast-food restaurant. Fewer than two months later, Campton was taken into custody in January 2017 on allegations of bailjumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct for an incident at the group home in which she resides.
