Hetts' dairying legacy recalled

Doris W. Hetts is being remembered as a gardner, church organist and "can-do" woman who was the matriarch of one of the world's leading Holstein-breeding families and a "founding mother" of World Dairy Expo a half-century ago. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the St. John's Community Church, west of Fort Atkinson.

