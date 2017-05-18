Fort school officer funds sought
Fort Atkinson Police Chief AdriA an Bump addressed the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday night regarding long-term funding of the school resource officer position. No decision on his funding request was made by the board Thursday, but the chief's talk mainly was intended to be informational.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC