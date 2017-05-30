Fort school district retirees recognized
Nine retirees in the School District of Fort Atkinson were recognized Thursday during a reception in the high school IMC. Karen Hetts, Shari Kontny, Ann Lueder, Barbara Martin, Greg Pernot, Debbie Pierce, Kay Retzleff, Kay Swetland and District Administrator Jeff Zaspel will no longer answer the school bell each morning.
