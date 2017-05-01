Fort remembers community servant Mielke
Fort Atkinson friends and colleagues today were remembering the late Sheldon Mielke as a pillar of economic development and promoter of the community. Mielke died Thursday at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek Thursday.
Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
