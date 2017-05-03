Fort OKs streets spending

Fort OKs streets spending

City engineer Andy Selle told the council that the $867,500 budget includes $450,000 from the general fund, approximately $250,000 from the municipal vehicle registration fee and a $167,500 carryover from 2016. Selle said the large carryover of funds from 2016 resulted from the sharing roadwork costs with the Water Department and excess monies generated by the wheel tax.

