Farm to School chief at Fort Club Tuesday
The Fort Atkinson Club will conclude its Spring Lecture Series on Tuesday, May 23, with Marlie Wilson speaking on "Local Food as an Economic Engine: Research from the Farm to Institution Supply Chain Project." This will be a brief overview of an ongoing initiative to connect Wisconsin-grown products with schools, hospitals and other institutional cafeterias around the state.
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
