Down on the Farm
The Kutz farm in the Town of Hebron played host to 648 fourth grade students from the area Wednesday during the 24th annual Jeffersona SCounty Fourth Grade Farm Tour. The tour is put on by Kutz Dairy, LLC, in cooperation with the Jeffersona SCounty Agri-Business Club and the Jefferson County Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom committee.
