Council for Performing Arts celebrates 40 years

21 hrs ago

The Council for the Performing Arts kicks off its 40th Season, "40 Fabulous Years", on May 11 from 4-7 in the evening at the Hoard Museum, 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson. In addition, 2016-17 season volunteers will be honored.

