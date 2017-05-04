Charity Concerts to kick off May 31 at Fort's Barrie Park
Those summer nights of music are on the horizon as the fifth annual Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concert series kicks off on Wednesday, May 31, at Barrie Park. The evening concerts from 6 to 9 p.m feature musicians with some Jefferson County-area ties entertaining guests, waiving performance fees in lieu of a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Atkinson.
