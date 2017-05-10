Borland ends 21 years on Jefferson County Board
Just one month shy of completing his 21st year on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, District 27 representative Glen Borland has resigned from his position. "I've thought about for a long time," Borland told his fellow supervisors.
