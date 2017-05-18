Bond amended in Fort child assault case
Ryan W. Baron has been bound over for trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. In a separate case, he is facing two counts each of felony bailjumping and possession of child pornography that resulted from the Fort Atkinson Police Department's investigation into the sexual assault.
