Berry, Nass present state budget overview to Fort business leaders

Fort Atkinson-area business leaders on Monday were given an introduction to the 2017-19 Wisconsin state budget currently being reviewed by the state Legislature's Joint Finance Committee. The legislative update, which included remarks by Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance President Todd Berry and state Sen. Stephen Nass, was organized by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by area businesses.

