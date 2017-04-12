The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson will host its Spring Fun Match on Saturday, April 22 Fun Match Dog Competition April 22 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/04/12/kennel-club-fort-atkinson-host-its-spring-fun-match-saturday-april-22/100379848/ The Fun Match serves as a practice competition for handlers showing dogs in several events, including Obedience and Rally , Conformation, Junior Showmanship and a Rare Breed Show. The Fun Match is a perfect opportunity for competitors to "get their feet wet" in the ring, or to brush up on skills for upcoming shows and trials.

