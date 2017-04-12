The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson will host its Spring Fun Match on Saturday, April 22
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson will host its Spring Fun Match on Saturday, April 22 Fun Match Dog Competition April 22 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/04/12/kennel-club-fort-atkinson-host-its-spring-fun-match-saturday-april-22/100379848/ The Fun Match serves as a practice competition for handlers showing dogs in several events, including Obedience and Rally , Conformation, Junior Showmanship and a Rare Breed Show. The Fun Match is a perfect opportunity for competitors to "get their feet wet" in the ring, or to brush up on skills for upcoming shows and trials.
