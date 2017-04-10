Site plan for Arby's on hold

The Fort Atkinson Planning Commission took no action on plans for developing an Arby's restaurant and commercial strip mall on the city's northwest side. A proposal for development of an Arby's restaurant and a multi-use tenant building by ALB Restaurants, to be located between the Holiday Inn Express and Sherwin Williams Paint Store in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, was before the Planning Commission Tuesday.

