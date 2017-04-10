Schools stay on - soft lockdown'

As recommended by law enforcement authorities, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater schools plan to remain on "soft lockdown" for the rest of the week while the search for Joseph A. Jakubowski continues. Jakubowski, 31, Janesville, is a suspect in a gun store burglary and is known to have sent a 161-page anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.