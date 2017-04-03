School voters pick Knowles, Schultz
By 114 votes, newcomers Ben Knowles and Dick Schultz edgA ed by incumbent Victoria HachA tel to win seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in Tuesday's election. The current board vice president received 1,125 ballots in her bid for a second term on the board.
