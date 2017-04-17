Rockwell Avenue revamp set for summer
Plans to reconstruct RockA well Avenue on the south side of Fort Atkinson this summer remain on schedule ... for now. The total cost of the project, including complete street reconstruction with curb and gutter and replacement of water, sanitary sewer and stormwater mains from Whitewater Avenue to Janesville Avenue, has been estimated to be $3 million to $5 million.
Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
