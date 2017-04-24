Ribbons presented to adult, teen winners in Mary Hoard Art Show
The second part of the 57th annual Mary Hoard Art Show kicked off Sunday at the Hoard Historical Museum ina SFort Atkinson with a special awards ceremony. Adult artists were divided into either the professional or non-professional division, and submitted work in three categories: Local Significance, Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional.
