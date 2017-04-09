Remembering Bataan Death March: Janesville walkers mark brutal event from 75 years ago

Some one hundred soldiers from Janesville were among those sick and starving prisoners who were forced to walk in what's since been called the Although it's not the 60-mile journey from the tip of the Bataan Peninsula to Camp O'Donnell in the Philippines, the march - and those who were made to do it - have been remembered in an event Sunday. Organizers of a 20-mile Memorial Walk Sunday,which started at Palmer Park Janesville and ended at Jones Dairy Park in Fort Atkinson, was dedicated to honoring veterans, Jon Jennings with the group Fighting First Productions says staged the Bataan Death March Memorial Walk to honor veterans.

