Project LEAD - Sraising funds for Spanish library materials

Hoping to expand the community's outreach to its Hispanic population, the 2016-17 Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD class will be raising funds to expand the Dwight Foster Public Library's Spanish book collection. "We have an increasing Spanish-speaking population in Fort Atkinson, and our project objective is to contribute Spanish language and bilingual books, audiobooks, movies and periodicals to the library," said Brooke Marriott, a Project LEAD participant.

