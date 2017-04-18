Middle school feted for literacy
During the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education's meeting Thursday, middle school principal Rob Abbott said the award's purpose is to call the public's attention to outstanding programs in schools throughout North America. "Each participating state, province or country with an active local reading association can choose one winning school," Abbott informed.
