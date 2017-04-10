Madison Avenue stoplight study on Fort council agenda Tuesday
With past and future development on the city's northwest side, vehicular traffic has increased sufficiently for the Fort Atkinson City Council to consider a traffic signal at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues. At its meeting Tuesday, the council will consider hiring Traffic Analysis and Design Inc. of Cedarburg for $7,600 to complete a traffic impact analysis and intersection control evaluation at the site to address future impacts of proposed developments.
