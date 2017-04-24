Jones Dairy Farm Culinary Lab dedication at MATC - Sthis Friday

Officials from Jones Dairy Farm and Madison College will dedicate the new Jones Dairy Farm Advanced Culinary Lab at the college's Truax campus on Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m. The name recognizes Jones' support of the college's culinary arts students and program. The 128-year-old, family-owned company located in Fort Atkinson also established the Jones Dairy Farm Culinary Scholarship, which is awarded annually to eligible culinary arts students.

