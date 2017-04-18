Get ready to rummage
The Daily Union has taken the reins of three area citywide rummage sales this spring. Fort Atkinson's takes place Saturday, April 22, while Jefferson's is on May 6 and Whitewater's, on May 20. Starting this week, participating sales will be published in the Daily Union on the Thursday and Friday prior to the city sale.
