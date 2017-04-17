Fort schools to eye compensation plan
A proposed compensation structure for the 2017-18 fiscal year in the School District of Fort Atkinson is expected to be voted upon by the board of education Thursday. During an April 13 workshop, the board discussed a tentative resolution, based on recommendations, that was subject to change prior to this week's session.
