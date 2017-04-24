Fort panel OKs Arby's site plan
The site plan for an Arby's restaurant and multi-tenant commercial building on the northwest side of Fort Atkinson was approved Tuesday by the city's Planning Commission. ALB Restaurants plans to build an Arby's restaurant and a strip mall between the Holiday Inn Express and Sherwin Williams Paint Store in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
