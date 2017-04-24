Fort panel advances $867,500 streets budget

Continuing a trend of increased spending on street rehabilitation and maintenance, the Fort Atkinson Public Works Committee on Thursday advanced a recommendation to the city council approval of a 2017 street program with an $867,500 budget. City engineer Andy Selle said the budget includes $450,000 from the general fund, approximately $250,000 from the municipal vehicle registration fee and a $167,500 carryover from 2016.

