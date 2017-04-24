Fort man in Feds' custody
A 43-year old Fort Atkinson man is in federal custody after being arrested Friday for multiple offenses related to an alleged child abduction and sexual contact. James Daniel Werner is expected to face charges in U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Michigan on charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, coercion and enticement and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
