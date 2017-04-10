Fort man denied First Offender Program chance
An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl temporarily was denied participation in the First Offender Program for unrelated misdemeanor charges. The man currently has been bound over for trial on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12. To protect the victim's identity, the Daily Union on its own accord and in discussion with the Fort Atkinson Police Department is not identifying the suspect.
